Americans' security our top priority in Afghanistan: US

The safety of the US citizens is the top priority of the Biden administration in Afghanistan, US State Department said on Monday.

"The safety and securities of the US citizens and its employees overseas is the country's top priority. The US has asked its citizens not to travel to the airport till they hear otherwise from the department," US State Department's spokesperson Ned Price said during a press briefing in Washington.

"All remaining US officials including the ambassador have relocated to the country's Hamid Karzai Airport where they are secured," he added.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held a meeting over Afghanistan's situation on Monday and called for an immediate cessation of all hostilities, and the establishment of a new government that is united, inclusive and representative.

In a press statement, UNSC President TS Tirumurti said that the members of the Security Council called for an immediate end to the violence in Afghanistan, the restoration of security, civil and constitutional order.

"The US also continues to pursue all options to relocate interested and qualified Afghanis, their families as well as other vulnerable Afghans," Ned added.

In his first speech after Kabul fell to the Taliban, US President Joe Biden on Monday put the blame for the current situation on the Afghan leaders, saying they gave up and fled the country.

"I stand squarely behind my decision. After 20 years I have learned the hard way that there was no good time to withdraw US forces," he said.

Earlier on Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov over Afghanistan's security situation.

The Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor