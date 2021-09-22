Anand Giri, Adya Tiwari sent to 14 days judicial remand

Prayagraj, Sep 22 Anand Giri and Adya Tiwari, accused of abetting the suicide of f Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad President, Mahant Narendra Giri, were on Wednesday sent to 14 days' judicial remand.

The two were produced in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate on Wednesday evening by the Prayagraj police. The two are now being taken to the Naini central jail.

Anand Giri had been taken into custody from Haridwar on Monday night after the suicide note, purportedly written by Mahant Narendra Giri, named him as responsible for his death.

Tiwari, priest of the Hanuman temple, was also named in the suicide note and was picked up for questioning by the police on Monday night.

