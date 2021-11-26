Another worker dies after Chinese vaccine jab in Vietnam

Another worker in the Vietnamese city Thanh Hoa has died after receiving a Vero Cell COVID-19 vaccine shot, local media reported adding that two others had also passed away after the vaccination.

A Vietnamese newspaper VnExpress reported that a 30-year-old woman was among a group of workers at the Kim Viet Shoe Company vaccinated with the Vero Cell vaccine on Tuesday in Nong Cong District. 30 women experienced side effects following their injections, and five experienced severe ones, diagnosed as anaphylactic shock.

The five were transferred to local hospitals, but three of them died on Wednesday, according to the publication.

Two of the deceased were announced by the central province's Department of Health on Wednesday, and the third death was announced by its Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Thursday, VnExpress reported.

According to VnExpress, most of those who experienced side effects after the shots were 25-30 years of age, according to Nong Cong District authorities. There are still nine people with side effects being treated at the Thanh Hoa General Hospital, authorities added.

On Tuesday, Nong Cong District and other locations in Thanh Hoa vaccinated people with the Vero Cell vaccine, but those at the Kim Viet Shoe Company encountered such incidents.

( With inputs from ANI )

