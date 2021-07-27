Anti-Pak sentiment growing among Afghan diaspora amid Taliban advances

Anti-Pakistan sentiments has been growing among the Afghan diaspora amid advances by Taliban in Afghanistan.

A Pakistan social media activist Akhunzada Mahmood Sayed was beaten by Afghan nationals in Riyadh on July 16 for posting pro-Pakistani material on social media.

The victim had lodged an FIR against Afghan individuals in the local police station.

Meanwhile, the Afghan Embassy in Saudi Arabia has approached the aggrieved party seeking an out of court settlement.

On July 21 after an Afghan national was beaten by some Pakistani community members in Riyadh, elders of the Pashtun community were invited to Pakistan Embassy to de-escalate the tension between the Pashtun community members and Afghan nationals residing in Saudi Arabia.

Taliban has intensified its offensive against civilians, Afghan defence and security forces as foreign forces are withdrawing from the war-torn country.

Moreover, the ties between the two sides have deteriorated since the daughter of the Afghan ambassador to Pakistan was briefly kidnapped on her way home in Islamabad on July 16.

Thereafter, Kabul recalled its ambassador from Islamabad, demanding punishment for those responsible.

Since May, the Taliban has taken control of Afghanistan's crucial border crossings with Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Pakistan.

The Taliban now claim to control about half of the country's roughly 400 districts. However, verifying such claims is difficult.

