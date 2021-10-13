Armenian Prime Minister says meeting with Putin productive

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin was productive.

The leaders of the two states met on October 12 in Moscow.

"Today I met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting was very productive. We discussed both the bilateral agenda and the situation in the region. We will continue contacts to implement the agreements reached," Pashinyan wrote on Twitter. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

