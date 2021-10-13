Army chief General Naravane visits Sri Lankan army headquarters, expresses interest in deepening ties

Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane visited the Sri Lankan headquarters in Colombo on Wednesday where he carried out a turnout inspection, received a guard of honour and complimented the guard for impeccable turnout and parade.

Taking to Twitter, Additional Directorate General of Public Information- Indian Army said, "General MM Naravane #COAS visited the Army Headquarters #SriLankanArmy. #COAS carried out Turnout Inspection & received a Guard of Honour. #COAS complimented the Guard for impeccable 'Turnout & Parade'. #IndiaSriLankaFriendship"

Earlier today, General Naravane met Sri Lankan Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne (Retd) and Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of Sri Lankan Army General Shavendra Silva and expressed keen interest in exploring newer avenues for deepening ties between India and Sri Lanka.

General Naravane arrived in Sri Lanka on Tuesday. He was welcomed by General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of Sri Lankan Army at the airport.

Indian High Commission in Colombo said in a tweet that the visit will pave the way for deeper cooperation in defence between India and Sri Lanka.

General Naravane is on a five-day visit to strengthen bilateral military ties, according to army officials.

He is slated to meet the top political and military leadership of the island nation during his visit.

