Army helicopter crashed in J&K's Udhampur

Jammu, Sep 21 An army helicopter crashed on Tuesday in J&K's Udhampur district injuring both the pilot and the co-pilot.

"Today during a training sortie in Patnitop area, Indian Army Cheetah Helicopter crash landed in Shiv Garh Dhar area in Udhampur district. Two pilots have been injured and evacuated to the hospital. Further update follows," the army said in a statement issued to the media.

Police sources said locals reported that they saw a helicopter going down in the forested Patnitop area of Udhampur district. Same sources said the crashed helicopter belonged to the army.

"Rescue teams have reached the spot. The pilot and the co-pilot have been injured in this crash and they are being shifted to th le hospital," police sources said.

The army to confirm the crash although media persons have been asked not to carry pictures related to the crash being circulated on the social media.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor