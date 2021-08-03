Army helicopter crashes in J&K's Kathua, no loss of life

Jammu, Aug 3 An army helicopter crashed on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district and reports said there was no loss of life.

Defence sources said an army helicopter crashed in the Basohli area of Kathua district near the Ranjit Sagar dam.

"Only preliminary reports are available with us right now. The helicopter crashed in Parthu area of Basohli in Kathua district.

"There has been no loss of life as per initial reports. Details are awaited," sources said.

