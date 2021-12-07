Astrophotographer claims to have taken 'clearest ever photo of the sun'

An astrophotographer identified as Andrew McCarthy claims to have taken the 'clearest ever photo of the sun'.

Andrew McCarthy has an Instagram account known as @cosmic-background. He captioned the photos as,"A detailed look at our star. Swipe to move in closer. Yesterday I captured around 150,000 images of the sun with extreme magnificent using a modified telescope. Combined, those photos allowed me to see the sun in incredible detail. In fact, this image is 300 megapixels. (Full size is on my patreon, linked in my highlights) You can grab a print via the link in my bio for a limited time."

He wrote that he captured around 150,000 images of the sun with extreme magnificent using a modified telescope. Combined, those photos allowed him to see the sun in incredible detail.

One can see swirls and feather-type patterns in its most close-up view, alongside mysterious dark sunspots.

The dark spots that we get to see the incredible pictures are actually inverted done through photographic process and in reality are very bright high energy areas of the burning star. The process is a difficult one and requires a specialist telescope with two filters, in order to prevent a fire, and the photographer going blind.

Andrew said: 'It isn't until I am done processing an image that I actually see what it really looks like, and this was a very special one. 'I always get excited about photographing the sun, it is really interesting because it is always different. 'While the moon is more of a benchmark of how clear the skies are, the sun is never boring and it was a very good day on the sun that day.' 'To create the extreme magnification I used a modified telescope. 'Combined, those photos allowed me to see the sun in incredible detail.' added Andrew.

