At least 25 killed in Ghana's yellow fever outbreak

At least 25 people have been killed in a yellow fever outbreak in north Ghana, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

"In total, 25 deaths have been reported from both the Savannah Region and Upper West Region, and 18 are on admission," read a statement issued late Tuesday, which was signed by Director-General of the GHS Patrick Kuma-Aboagye.

To strengthen the management of severe and critical cases, a group of infectious disease experts from the national case management team has trained nurses, doctors, and pharmacists in managing severe and critical cases. The GHS would continue efforts to improve outcomes for persons affected, while targeted vaccination against yellow fever is underway in affected districts, the statement said.

A total of 43,615 persons in the country have been vaccinated as part of efforts to minimize infections, according to the statement.

"The GHS, together with the Ministry of Health, will continue to engage with the World Health Organization and the Disease Control Center to ensure that this outbreak is brought under control," the statement said.

Yellow fever is a viral disease that spreads through mosquito bites. Vaccination is recommended as a key preventive measure against the disease. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

