At least 48 people killed in tribal conflict in Sudan's Darfur region

At least 48 people were killed in a tribal conflict in Sudan's West Darfur state, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, a non-governmental organization, said in a statement on Monday.

"Initial reports indicated that there have been 48 deaths from live ammunition and a large number of injuries, some critical, as a result of the bloody conflict in Kirainik area in West Darfur state," read the statement.

In a separate report, the General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced People in Darfur, also a non-governmental organization, confirmed dozens of people were killed or wounded as a result of an attack by armed men on Kirainik area in West Darfur state. (ANI/Xinhua)

