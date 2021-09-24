At meet with PM Modi, Harris refers to Pak terror role, agrees on need to monitor its support to terrorism

During her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US Vice President Kamala Harris "suo moto" referred to Pakistan's role with regard to terrorism and agreed on the need to rein-in and closely monitor Islamabad support for terror groups, informed Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla.

Harris acknowledged the presence of terror groups in Pakistan, said Shringla when asked whether the issue of Pakistan emboldening Taliban came up during the discussion between PM Modi and the US Vice President.

"In that context when the issue of terrorism came up. The Vice President suo moto referred to Pakistan's role in that regard. She said that there were terror groups working there. She asked Pakistan to take action so that these groups do not impact on US security and that of India," the Foreign Secretary said during a special briefing.

Shringla apprised that Harris agreed with the Prime Minister's briefing on the fact of cross-border terrorism and the fact that India has been a victim of terrorism for several decades now.

"She agreed with Prime Minister's briefing on the fact of cross-border terrorism and the fact that India has been a victim of terrorism several decades now and the need to rein in and closely monitor Pakistan's support for such terror groups," he added.

Pakistan has been accused of providing overt and covert support to the Taliban. Early this month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted that Pakistan has "harboured" members of the Taliban including the terrorists.

PM Modi, who is in the US for a three-day visit, met Harris earlier in the day. Shringla said that discussions between the two leaders were "substantive and they lasted over an hour".

"The meeting reflected warmth and cordiality. Discussions covered a number of areas which included COVID-19, climate change, the issue of terrorism, cooperation in the technology sector including cooperation in cyber security, space etc," Shringla said.

( With inputs from ANI )

