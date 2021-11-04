Authorities of Pak's Punjab plans to remove TLP's proscribed status

The authorities of Pakistan's Punjab province on Wednesday planned to remove Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) proscribed status, local media reported.

This comes after several weeks of clashes with banned Islamist group, TLP and Imran Khan government on last Sunday reached an agreement.

"The Punjab Cabinet Committee on Law and Order has worked out a plan to take the proscribed title of TLP off as a part of confidence-building measures in the aftermath of the Imran Khan government-TLP agreement, contents of which are still unknown in the public domain," Dawn reported.

The Imran Khan government's steering committee led by state minister Ali Muhammad Khan has already finalised modalities to offer relief to the TLP and its leadership and sort out the looming law and order and economic crisis, said the Pakistani publication.

"The committee discussed and okayed a plan to remove proscription title imposed on the TLP. The committee will submit its recommendation to the chief minister within 36 hours," a source in the committee meeting told Dawn. The chief minister will eventually submit the Punjab government's recommendation to the federal government for a final decision.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor