Balochistan University sees protests on missing students

New Delhi, Nov 18 Educational activities at Balochistan University were again suspended on Thursday as students resumed their protest over the disappearance of two students, and accused the government of reneging on its promise to recover the missing duo, Dawn reported.

Sohail Baloch and Faseeh Baloch went missing several days ago, following which the students began their protest on November 7.

Days later on November 9 (Tuesday), as the negotiations with the authorities failed, students belonging to various factions of the Baloch Student Organisation (BSO) locked the gates of the varsity and announced that no one would take the semester examinations and that their protest would continue until the duo were recovered, the report said.

The students, however, had paused the demonstration on Saturday after receiving assurances from the government to recover the missing students by Tuesday.

According to Baloch Student Organisation's (BSO) Secretary General Balach Qadir Baloch, the government committee has now sought another three to four days in "disregard of their earlier promise to recover the missing students by November 16".

The government had formed a committee to address student issues and submit their recommendations.

One of the committee members, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party MPA Nasrullah Zaray, had confirmed the conditional agreement and said that the matter had been brought before Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo.

