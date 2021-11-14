Belarusian Foreign Minister, EU diplomacy chief discuss border crisis

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei on Sunday discussed the Polish-Belarusian border crisis and sanctions in a phone conversation with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said.

"On November 14, 2021 Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Vladimir Makei held a telephone conversation with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell," the ministry said in a statement, adding that "the difficult migration situation at the Belarus-EU border was discussed."

"The Belarusian side reiterated its readiness as a matter of principle for an equal and mutually respectful dialogue with the EU. The futility and counter-productivity of sanctions for the development of Belarus-EU relations was emphasized," the ministry also said. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

