Biden briefed on powerful tornadoes in US that left 74 dead, to visit Kentucky on Wednesday

US President Joe Biden on Monday (local time) was briefed by top officials on the federal response to the tornadoes and storms that impacted multiple American states this weekend. The President on Wednesday will visit Kentucky where the most casualties were reported.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell, and Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall informed Biden on the federal response to the tornadoes.

"Today, @POTUS received a briefing from Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, and Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall on the Federal response to the tornadoes and storms that impacted multiple states this weekend," tweeted White House.

At least 100 people are feared dead following a weekend tornado outbreak across eight states. The Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said at least 74 are known dead in his state, reported CNN.

There were at least 50 tornado reports from late Friday into Saturday in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio and Tennessee, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

President Biden is scheduled to visit areas impacted by tornadoes in Kentucky on Wednesday but told reporters that his intention is to not be in the way.

"I haven't decided where I'm going yet. What I indicated to the governor when we talked about this two days ago was that I don't want to be in the way," Biden said during an update from the White House.

"There's a lot going on, and when the President shows up there's a long tail to follow of a lot of folks, and I just don't want to do anything other than be value-added. But I want you to know that this administration has made clear to every governor, whatever they need when they need it... make it known to me, and they will get it to them as rapidly, as rapidly as we can," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

