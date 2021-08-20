Biden meets with national security team, discusses updates in Afghanistan

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with their national security team to discuss security, diplomatic and intelligence updates in Afghanistan, according to a White House official.

"They discussed the status of operations at Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA), which continues to be secure and operational as a result of DOD's efforts; our efforts to evacuate US citizens, Embassy personnel, SIV applicants and their families, and vulnerable Afghans as quickly as possible; and that every day we operate troops on the ground are at risk," the White House official.

At today's Situation Room meeting, the national security team updated the President and Vice President that the Department of Department (DOD) has evacuated 7,000 people since August 14 and 12,000 people since the end of July.

The President, Vice President, and their team also discussed their focus on monitoring for any potential terrorist threats in Afghanistan, including from ISIS-K, the official added.

The US President and Vice President met with Secretary Blinken, Secretary Austin, Chairman Milley, Director Haines, Director Burns, National Security Advisor Sullivan, Ambassador Wilson, General McKenzie, Admiral Vasely, Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Finer, Homeland Security Advisor Sherwood-Randall, and other senior officials.

Earlier on Thursday, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that there has been "no decision to change" the August 31 deadline to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan at this point.

During an on-camera briefing at the Pentagon, Kirby said, "We are focused on doing everything we can inside that deadline to move as many people out as possible".

( With inputs from ANI )

