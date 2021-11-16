Biden-Xi meeting an opportunity to set terms of competition with China: White House

The meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping is an "opportunity to set terms of competition with China" in a way that reflects Washington's interests and values, the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday (local time).

"The meeting is also an opportunity to insist China play by the rules of the road," Psaki said on Monday (local time) during a press briefing at the White House.

She also emphasised that Biden will "raise concerns on a number of China's actions" during the meeting.

The Biden-Xi meeting, which is scheduled to be held on Monday evening (local time), will be the first-ever meeting between the two leaders since Biden has assumed office.

Areas "where interests are aligned will be discussed," Psaki said.

"So there are areas of course of concerns as it relates to the economy, the president will certainly express his concern," she added.

The meeting will be a testimony to Biden's approach of trying to work with China on areas of potential compromise, like the coronavirus pandemic and climate change, while raising objections to China's behaviour on human rights, trade practices, and its military activity in the Asia-Pacific region, according to The Hill.

( With inputs from ANI )

