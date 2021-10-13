Bizarre! 44-year old woman pays her 29-year old boyfriend a salary of 11 lakh per month

A 44-year old female Tik Tok user from the US has claimed that she pays her boyfriend a monthly allowance of Rs. 11 lakh for doing all the important household chores. The lady who has been identified as Julie revealed that her partner is just 29. In the clip, which has now gone viral , she begins by telling viewers that she buys him whatever he wants. People had then questioned what he has to do in return, to which Julie responded: “Anything I want.” When followers wondered how much she pays him, she lightheartedly claimed. “Yes, it’s 11 lakh a month.

However she claimed that she paid him the salary less this month as he forgot to clean the pool. ”Speaking about their relationship, Julie said, people are fascinated by their age gap, and regularly gets asked if she worries her 29-year-old man will leave her for someone younger. “Shouldn’t he be more worried about me doing that?” And when they are together, he often gets mistaken for being her son. However, Julie didn’t seem bothered by any of the comments. Julie added that she prefers younger men as they can keep up with her. Julie is quite a popular figure in the TikTok circuit with more than 1 million TikTok followers

