Blast leaves two people killed, seven more injured in southern Somalia

At least two people were killed and seven others injured in a blast in Kismayo town in Somalia on Monday evening, an official confirmed.

Jama Ahmed Ali, Jubaland spokesman for security, told journalists that the blast was caused by a bomb planted at the roadside.

"The bomb went off at a restaurant in Farjano village, we can confirm the death of two people and seven others got wounded including three soldiers," Ali said.

The latest blast comes amid sustained operations by the Somali army and Jubaland state forces against the terrorist group of al-Shabab militants who are still in control of the rural areas of that region, conducting ambushes and planting landmines. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

