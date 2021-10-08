Blast targets mosque in northern Afghanistan

New Delhi, Oct 8 A blast targeted a mosque in Kunduz city in the northern province of Kunduz in Afghanistan, inflicting casualties on worshippers.

The explosion took place during Friday prayers, Tolo news reported.

The deputy minister of information and culture, Zabiullah Mujahid, confirmed the incident.

"Today in the afternoon, in the Khanabad Bandar area in the capital city of Kunduz, a blast targeted a mosque belonging to our Shia citizens, which martyred and wounded a number of our compatriots," he added.

No specific numbers of casualties are yet available. Video and photos indicate there were heavy casualties in the blast.

