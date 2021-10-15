Blinken, Saudi counterpart discuss Yemeni conflict, Houthi attacks

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met and discussed with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud matters concerning the conflict in Yemen and recent Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, the State Department said in a press release.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today in Washington, DC with the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud," the release said on Thursday. "The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed US-Saudi strategic cooperation on regional issues, including the common goal of reaching a durable solution to end the conflict in Yemen."

In addition, Blinken reaffirmed the United States' commitment to help the Saudi government defend its territory and reiterated the Biden administration's condemnation of Houthi attacks against the country, the release said.

The two top diplomats also discussed other regional issues, the release noted.

Additionally, the sides discussed the Iranian nuclear deal and the progress of negotiations on the issue, the Saudi foreign minister said on Twitter. He noted that he further talked with Blinken about the importance of joint efforts to ensure stability in Afghanistan, as well as regional and international issues of common interest.

"I had a productive meeting today with my friend @SecBlinken, during which we discussed a range of issues of common interest & concern to both our nations & ways to strengthen our strategic partnership & cooperation on multiple fronts," Al Saud tweeted.

Afterwards, the Saudi top diplomat held a meeting with US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley in Washington, according to the country's foreign ministry.

"The two sides also discussed Iran's violations of international conventions and treaties related to the nuclear agreement and the country's support of terrorist militias, who destabilize security and stability in the Middle East and the world," the ministry said on Twitter.

On Thursday, the US State Department said that Malley will visit the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia on October 15-21.(ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

