Blinken speaks with Abdullah Abdullah, discusses need to reduce violence in Afghanistan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday spoke with top Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah and discussed ongoing developments in Afghanistan and the urgency to reduce violence in the war-torn country.

"Productive call with High Council for National Reconciliation Chairman Abdullah to discuss the developments in Afghanistan and our urgent diplomatic and political efforts to reduce violence. I thanked him for the Afghan Government's every effort to reach a political settlement," Blinken tweeted.

US State Department spokesperson in a statement said that Blinken underscored US commitment to a strong relationship with the Afghan government and their continuing support for the people of Afghanistan.

Blinken also thanked him for every effort undertaken to reach a political settlement, he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Blinken held a telephonic conversation with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and discussed the urgency of ongoing diplomatic efforts to reduce the violence.

"Secretary of State Antony J Blinken spoke today with President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani about developments in Afghanistan. They discussed the urgency of ongoing diplomatic and political efforts to reduce the violence," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price tweeted.

"The Secretary emphasized the United States' commitment to a strong diplomatic and security relationship with the Government of Afghanistan and our continuing support for the people of Afghanistan," he added.

The talks come hours after the Taliban wrested control of the fourth largest city of Afghanistan, Mazar-i-Sharif. With the seizure of Mazar-i-Sharif, the terrorists appeared to be on the verge of a complete takeover of the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

