Body of 2-year-old boy found in borewell, father questioned

Belagavi, Sep 19 The police were questioning the father of a two-year-old boy whose body was recovered from a borewell in the Alakhanur village in Karnataka's Belagavi district, police sources said on Sunday.

The body of the toddler Sharath Hasare was found in the borewell on Saturday night. The boy's father Siddappa, had lodged a kidnap complaint with the Halugeri police when the boy went missing.

The father Siddappa had led the police near the borewell. Later, the Fire Force and Emergency Services staff rushed to the spot and recovered the dead body of the boy lying below 15 feet inside the borewell.

The borewell was dug six months ago and its opening was not closed. It was located 200 metres away from the house of the boy. It was suspected that the boy while playing went near the borewell and fell into it while playing.

However, the grandmother of the kid Saraswathi charged that father Siddappa is the murderer. She alleged that there was a family dispute and he had killed his son and dumped his body in the borewell.

After the shocking charges, the police took Siddappa into custody and were questioning him. Police sources said after filing the complaint of kidnap, father Siddappa led the police personnel to the spot where the borewell was located.

The police have sent the body of the boy to post-mortem and are waiting for the report to ascertain the exact cause of the death. The investigation is on.

