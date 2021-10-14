Brazilian President confirms not getting covid vaccinated

India has reached a major milestone in vaccination campaigns around the world. The government, the administration and all social and political organizations are taking initiatives to get the citizens vaccinated. However, the president of Brazil has flatly refused to take the vaccine. He had previously said that he would be the last vaccinated person in Brazil. However, he has now categorically refused to be vaccinated.

"I've decided not to get vaccinated. I'm looking at new studies, I already have the highest immunization, why would I get vaccinated?" the 66-year-old said late Tuesday night in an interview with Jovem Pan radio. "It would be the same as betting 10 reais on the lottery to win two. It doesn't make sense."

Bolsonaro had previously been infected with the corona. Yet, he consistently claim that our bodies have the immune system to fight the virus. So, he also oppose the certificate issued to those who have been vaccinated against corona, which allows people to visit tourist or public places.

"For me, freedom comes before everything else. If a citizen doesn't want to get vaccinated, that's his right and that's the end of it," Bolsonaro told Jovem Pan.