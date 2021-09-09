BRICS has taken many new initiatives during India's chairship, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for BRICS to contribute to post-COVID global recovery on the motto 'build-back resiliently, innovatively, credibly, and sustainably'.

PM Modi chaired the 13the BRICS Summit on Thursday on the theme 'BRICS@15: Intra-BRICS cooperation for continuity, consolidation and consensus'. The summit was held in virtual format.

He said BRICS has taken many new initiatives during India's Chairship.

"Was delighted to host the virtual #BRICS Summit in the 15th year of BRICS. BRICS has taken many new initiatives during India's Chairship. Called for BRICS to contribute to post-COVID global recovery on the motto 'Build-back Resiliently, Innovatively, Credibly, and Sustainably'," he said in a tweet.

"We discussed important regional and global issues. Thanked BRICS partners whose support helped India's chair achieve many firsts. BRICS agenda now spans culture and communications; sports and space; disaster resilience and digital health; employment and environment, and more," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Chinese President Xi Jinping participated in the meeting.

In his opening remarks, PM Modi said the BRICS platform has been useful for focussing attention on the priorities of the developing countries.

"It is a matter of great pleasure for me and India to chair this summit for the 15th anniversary of the summit. India has received full cooperation from all BRICS partners during its chairmanship. I am deeply grateful to all of you for this. The BRICS platform has witnessed several achievements in one and half decades," he said.

At the conclusion of the 13th BRICS Summit, leaders adopted the New Delhi Declaration and pledged resolve towards strengthening and reforming the multilateral system to make global governance more responsive and effective.

"Leaders acknowledged that continued relevance of the UN system would be determined by its ability to adapt to contemporary realities. They pledged resolve towards strengthening and reforming the multilateral system to make global governance more responsive and agile, effective, transparent, democratic, representative and accountable to member states," the declaration said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor