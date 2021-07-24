BSF lodges protest with Pak Rangers over increased drone activity

Jammu, July 24 The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday lodged protest with the Pakistan Rangers over increased drone activity in the region during a sector commander-level meeting held on the international border in Suchetgarh sector of Jammu district.

The BSF said in a statement that on the request of Pakistan Rangers, a sector commander-level meeting was held between the BSF and Pakistan Rangers in the Suchetgarh area.

The BSF delegation was led by Surjit Singh, DIG, BSF, while the Pakistan delegation was led by Brigadier Murad Hussain, Sector Commander, Pakistan Rangers, Sialkot Sector.

It was the first sector commander-level meeting between the two border guarding forces after the declaration of ceasefire by the DGMOs of both nations earlier this year.

"During the meeting, commanders from both sides discussed various issues, with the BSF putting special emphasis on the recent drone activities carried out in the region by Pakistan. Other issues included terrorist activities by Pakistan from across the border, digging of tunnels by Pakistan and other matters related to border management," the BSF said.

"A very strong protest was lodged by the BSF delegates regarding the drone activities being carried out by the Pakistan authorities in the Jammu area," it added.

"It was decided to re-energise instant communication between the field commanders, whenever required, to resolve the operational matters.

"The meeting was held in a cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere in which both sides agreed for expeditious implementation of the decisions taken in the earlier DG level talks, besides committing to maintain peace and harmony along the international border," the BSF said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor