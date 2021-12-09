Burkina Faso's prime minister dismissed
By ANI | Published: December 9, 2021 03:49 AM2021-12-09T03:49:32+5:302021-12-09T04:00:13+5:30
Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kabore on Wednesday dismissed Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire, said a presidential decree published Wednesday evening.
According to the decree, members of the outgoing government will handle the current affairs until the establishment of a new government. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
