Burkina Faso's prime minister dismissed

Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kabore on Wednesday dismissed Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire, said a presidential decree published Wednesday evening.

According to the decree, members of the outgoing government will handle the current affairs until the establishment of a new government. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor