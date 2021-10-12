Bus crash kills 7 in central Nigeria

Nigerian road police confirmed seven passengers dead and 12 others sustained varying degrees of injury following a bus crash in the country's central region on Tuesday.

Jonathan Owoade, a commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in the central state of Kwara, told reporters in Ilorin, the state capital, that the lone crash occurred in the Ayekale village along the Bode Saadu-Ilorin expressway, a suburb of the state.

Owoade said the driver was on top speed and lost control of the commuter bus, crashing into a ditch at about 4 a.m. local time. Seven persons on board were killed and 12 others sustained varying degrees of injury.

"The crash was a result of speed violation. It is indeed a sad occurrence," the official said.

According to him, the government agency had been enlightening road users and motorists on the need to exercise caution, limit their speed, and desist from night journeys as fatigue could easily set in for them.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions, and reckless driving. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

