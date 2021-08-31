'Buy One Get One Free': Special airline offer for those who have taken both doses of Corona vaccine

The covid vaccination campaign is in full swing in the country. So far 64,05,28,644 vaccine doses have been administered in the country. More than 497 million people have been given single dose of the corona vaccine. Both the doses have been taken by 14 crore 77 lakh people.

In view of the pace of vaccination in India, neighboring Sri Lanka has allowed travel for Indian nationals who have taken both doses of the corona vaccine.

In addition, SriLankan Airlines has also come up with a special offer for Indian passengers.

Sri Lankan Airlines has introduced a 'Buy One Get One Free' scheme for Indian nationals on Colmobo return tickets. This offer is on till October 31, 2021.

It has been announced that Indian passengers who have taken both doses of Corona vaccine will no longer need to be quarantined after landing in Sri Lanka. But there are some conditions for this. The 14-day period should be completed with both doses of anti-corona vaccine. In addition, every passenger will have to face RTPCR test after landing in Sri Lanka. It needs to be tested negative. If the report is positive, the person concerned will be admitted to the hospital. Passengers with negative reports will be able to travel across the country without any hassle.