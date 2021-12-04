Capital View: Ikea plans mega presence in Delhi to boost growth

New Delhi, Dec 4 After announcing its plans to enter Gurugram, Sweden-based Ingka Group's home furnishings brand Ikea plans to have stores in Delhi as well as Noida.

The company will enter the NCR market via Ingka Centre which will come up in Gurugram.

The centre is a mixed use retail destination which will be anchored by a large format Ikea store and is expected to come up within 3-4 years.

Besides, the company plans to have an omnichannel approach which will have a combination of "big and small stores" as well as an online presence.

In conversation with , Ikea India's CEO Peter Betzel, who also acts as the company's Chief Sustainability Officer said: "We have bought land in Gurugram and Noida and in parallel looking for suitable locations in Delhi."

"We should be able to announce the timelines

