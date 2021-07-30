Case filed against Gurugram pvt hospital for levying illegal parking charges (LD)

Gurugram, July 30 Gurugram police have registered an FIR against Paras Hospital for levying illegal parking fees in an open area of the hospital premises.

The case was filed following a complaint lodged by a city-based RTI activist in September last year regarding illegal parking fees being charged from the hospital visitors.

The RTI activist said that he had filed the complaint at the CM Window in October 2020. Following a recommendation from the CM Window, an FIR has been registered against the hospital.

"The hospital was also availing property tax exemption in the name of free parking on Basement 2. Following a complaint at the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), officials found that the basement of the hospital is being used for commercial activities," the RTI activist said.

The MCG has also imposed a penalty of Rs 16,27,582 on the hospital for violating MCG's property tax norms.

"We have a free parking space in our basement for multiple cars. In our hospital premises, we also have a valet parking facility that resumes only when the basement parking is full. The valet parking is free for the first 15 minutes after which it becomes chargeable at Rs 30 for 4 hours.

"We provide this assistance to our patients so that they don't have to take the unnecessary stress of parking their car in the busy OPD hours and limit the waiting time of their car's arrival from the parking while going back.

"All these parking details are mentioned near the entrance gate for the convenience of our patients. We are ready to cooperate with the concerned officials for further investigation into the matter," said the spokesperson of Paras Hospitals.

