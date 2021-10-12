CBI takes up UP lab technician's murder case after a year

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 12 More than a year after the Uttar Pradesh government's recommendation, the Lucknow unit of the CBI has registered an FIR in connection with the kidnapping and murder of 28-year-old lab technician Sanjeet Yadav in Kanpur.

The government had recommended a CBI probe in August last year.

The CBI, on Monday, registered a case under charges of kidnapping or abducting to murder against Rahul Yadav, who was an associate of Sanjeet.

Sanjeet's family had alleged that Rahul was behind the murder.

Sanjeet was kidnapped and murdered in Kanpur on June 22, 2020 and his body was dumped in the Pandu river.

According to the family, the kidnappers had demanded ransom for the release of Sanjeet and on the advice of the local police, the family gave the money, but neither did they get Sanjeet nor the money-as promised by the police.

Seven accused Kuldeep, Ramji Shukla, Gyanendra Yadav, Preeti Sharma, Neelu Singh, Simi Singh and Cheetah were arrested on July 24 last year. Kuldeep and Ramji were Sanjeet's friends.

They confessed to killing Sanjeet and said they had dumped his body in the Pandu River.

However, despite a week-long search, the body could not be found.

Later, an IPS officer and 11 policemen were suspended for laxity in the case.

