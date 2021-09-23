CBI team reaches Prayagraj to probe Mahant's death

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 23 A five-member CBI team has reached Prayagraj to take over the investigation into the suspicious death of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad chief, Mahant Narendra Giri.

The Yogi Adityanath government, late on Wednesday night, had recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Mahant's death.

Mahant Narendra Giri allegedly ended his life by suicide in the Bagambhari Math in Prayagraj and left behind a 7- page suicide note that is also a will of sorts.

The state government had also set up an 18-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday to probe the circumstances that led to the death of the seer.

According to SIT sources, investigations into the call details of Narendra Giri's phone have now revealed that Mahant Narendra Giri had made and received several calls from some property dealers in Haridwar. The Bagambhari Math reportedly had considerable property in Haridwar.

The SIT, sources said, has summoned 18 persons, including property dealers, for questioning.

Meanwhile, a video clip, taken immediately after the seer's death, has gone viral on social media. The video clip further complicates the circumstances of his demise.

In the video, the yellow nylon rope that was allegedly used by the Mahant to end his life, is seen cut in three parts.

One part of the rope is around the seer's next, another part is seen on the fan and the third part is lying on a table.

Interestingly, the fan is seen running at full speed when the police officials enter the room. A senior police official is heard asking the ashram inmates about who turned the fan on the same fan on which the seer hung himself.

Sarvesh, who brought down the Mahant's body after cutting the rope, said, "I don't know who turned on the fan. Maybe it got turned on accidentally."

The dozen-odd police personnel deployed in the security of Mahant Narendra Giri, will also be under the scanner.

The Mahant had been given Y category security but none of the police personnel were present at the time he allegedly ended his life. The security personnel were also not present when the rope was cut and the body of the saint was brought down, even before the police were informed.

A departmental probe has also been initiated by the Uttar Pradesh Police top brass against these personnel.

Anand Giri, who has been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of Giri, has already alleged that his security personnel, including Ajay Singh and Abhishek Mishra, are responsible for the death of the saint. He claimed that the security men had amassed wealth that was not in proportion to their income and needed to be investigated.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sarvashrestha Tripathi confirmed that 9-10 police personnel, part of Narendra Giri's security, were facing inquiry.

