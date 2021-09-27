CDRI to expand serological survey to state level in UP

Lucknow, Sep 27 The CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute will expand its serological testing for antibodies against the novel coronavirus to the state level in Uttar Pradesh.

The institute will request the government to provide more Covid samples so that the study can be conducted at the state level.

The institute had conducted a sero survey of its employees last year in which it was found that around 6 per cent had contracted the infection at some point in time but recovered without even knowing that they were carrying the virus.

CDRI Director Prof Tapas Kundu, said: "We have got full government support in conducting Covid-19 research and now we want to do the sero survey at the state level. The diagnostic laboratory of the institute has contributed immensely by screening over 3 lakh patient samples."

He said the institute has also developed an indigenous RT-PCR kit where the fluorophores have been developed at the institute.

The institute is also carrying out whole-genome analysis of virus strains from several hundred patients as requested by the state government.

These studies are helping analyse the spread of various SARS-Cov2 strains in the state, he added.

"Keeping in mind the emerging viral infections, the CDRI has established a 'Unit of Excellence in Virus Research and Therapeutics' under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who encouraged the Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) and King George's Medical University (KGMU) to collaborate with CDRI on this initiative," he added.

