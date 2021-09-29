CDS General Rawat meets US Maj Gen Brunson in Washington, discusses defence cooperation
By ANI | Published: September 29, 2021 04:52 PM2021-09-29T16:52:33+5:302021-09-29T17:00:07+5:30
India's Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday met US Army Major General Xavier T Brunson, Commanding General, I Corps, and discussed issues of bilateral defence cooperation.
India's Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday met US Army Major General Xavier T Brunson, Commanding General, I Corps, and discussed issues of bilateral defence cooperation.
General Bipin Rawat visited Joint Base Lewis-McChord, a military installation in Washington.
"General Bipin Rawat CDS is on a visit to US. CDS visited Joint Base Lewis-McChord JBLM, Washington and also discussed issues of bilateral defence cooperation with Major General Xavier T. Brunson, Commanding General, I Corps, USArmy," the Indian Army said in a tweet.
General Rawat had last week met Russian General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov and discussed issues of bilateral defence cooperation.
General Bipin Rawat was on a two-day visit to Russia. He attended the conference of the Chiefs of General Staff of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO member states in Russia.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app