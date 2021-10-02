CDS Rawat, US Defence Secretary exchange views on advancing defence ties

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Thursday (local time) met US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin III and both exchanged views on advancing defence partnership.

The two leaders exchanged views on priorities for advancing the US-India defence partnership, including through enhanced cooperation in new defence domains such as space, cyber, and emerging technologies, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a readout of the conversation on Thursday.

Austin "underscored the US commitment to supporting the Indian Armed Forces' transition toward greater institutional integration and operational jointness". They also discussed opportunities for expanding multilateral cooperation with regional partners.

This "historic meeting highlights the enduring strength of the US-India Major Defence Partnership as the two countries work in concert with like-minded partners to sustain a free and open Indo-Pacific".

Earlier on Thursday, General Rawat had met the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A Milley in Washington and both discussed a range of issues, including ways to ensure regional security.

The top officials agreed to continued cooperation in training exercises and creating more opportunities to increase interoperability between the two militaries, Office of the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Public Affairs said in a statement.

Milley had welcomed General Rawat during an Armed Forces full honour arrival ceremony on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall. General Rawat laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as part of his official visit.

( With inputs from ANI )

