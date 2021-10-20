CENTCOM Chief, UAE Defense brass talk keeping pressure on IS in Iraq, Syria

US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander General Frank McKenzie met and discussed with senior Emirati defence officials the importance of maintaining pressure on the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) in Syria, Iraq and other countries, CENTCOM said on Tuesday.

"The leaders agreed on the importance of maintaining the momentum of bilateral defence cooperation, bringing the conflict in Yemen to a peaceful conclusion and keeping pressure on Daesh's remnants in Iraq, Syria and other countries," CENTCOM said in a press release.

McKenzie said in the release that cooperation between the United States and the United Arab Emirates has helped disrupt the Islamic State's ability to organize, plan attacks and spread its propaganda.

He also thanked the UAE for temporarily hosting American citizens and Afghan evacuees following the US exit from Afghanistan in August. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

