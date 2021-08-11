Chennai corpn to sterilise 80,000 stray dogs

Chennai, Aug 11 The Greater Chennai Corporation is planning to sterilise around 80,000 stray dogs over a period of two-and-a-half years.

The civic body is planning to revamp its buildings and other facilities at Kannamapettai and Pulianthope to conduct 100 sterilisations per day. It is also revamping its facility at Lloyds colony.

The corporation has allocated Rs 10 crore for the renovation of the three shelters for stray dogs. The designs have been finalized and according to veterinary officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation, work would commence in a month.

Chennai Corporation is the only civic body in the country to have a separate crematorium for stray dogs at Kannamapettai.

Presently, the Lloyds colony structure for stray dogs is dilapidated and only 550 sq m in area. The facility, according to officials, would be demolished and a "well-equipped facility with pre-surgery room, post-operative room, well ventilated surgery rooms, separate kennels for 100-150 dogs, trolleys to move the dogs and kitchen and dining spaces for the staff would be included in it."

Member of Legislative Assembly and son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin and his wife Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi would be monitoring the revamp of the stray dog shelters. Veterinar are expecting the facilities to be completed in eight months.

A GPS tag will be attached to the stray dogs picked up from the streets and a photo of the stray would be uploaded. A microchip would also be implanted in the stray dogs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor