Child killed, 2 including Taliban member injured in explosion in Afghanistan's Nangarhar

A child was killed and two people including a Taliban member injured in an explosion on Sunday evening in Nangarhar province, local media reported.

Bilal Karimi, a deputy of Taliban official Zabihullah Mujahid, confirmed that the explosion hit a Taliban forces vehicle, Tolo News reported.

According to Karimi, the explosion targeted the vehicle in PD5 of Jalalabad city, the provincial centre of Nangarhar.

Karimi said a child was killed and two people, including a member of the Taliban, were injured, Tolo News reported.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The explosions come after the Taliban assured the people of Afghanistan of security and safety of their lives and assets.

It has been over a month when the Taliban captured Kabul after an aggressive and rapid advance against Afghanistan government forces amid the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country.

The country plunged into crisis last month after Kabul fell to the Taliban and the democratically elected government of former president Ashraf Ghani collapsed.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor