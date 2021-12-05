Chile reports first case of Omicron variant

By ANI | Published: December 5, 2021 06:57 AM2021-12-05T06:57:46+5:302021-12-05T07:05:08+5:30

Chile reported on Saturday its first case of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after confirming that the case was discovered in a person entering the country from Ghana on November 25.

Chile reports first case of Omicron variant | Chile reports first case of Omicron variant

Chile reports first case of Omicron variant

Next

Chile reported on Saturday its first case of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after confirming that the case was discovered in a person entering the country from Ghana on November 25.

The Regional Ministry of Health of Valparaiso reported that the traveller entered Chile with a negative PCR test, but another test at the Santiago airport returned a positive result.

According to authorities, the passenger was fully vaccinated at the time and is currently in good health in isolation at a sanitary residence.

The Chilean Ministry of Health registered 2,060 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, for a total of 1,770,620 infections.

The ministry also reported the deaths of 26 people from the disease in the same period, for a total of 38,465 fatalities so far. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Regional ministry of health of valparaisoRegional ministry of health of valparaisoChilean ministry of healthChileSantiago