China adopts law to punish parents for children's 'bad behaviour'

China's top legislature adopted multiple laws including laws on family education promotion and land borders, as it wrapped up a session on Saturday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping signed presidential orders to promulgate the laws, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported.

The Family Education Promotion Law, proposed earlier this month, will hold parents accountable for their children's "bad behaviour".

A New York Post report had said that if the law is passed, parents would be punished for their misbehaving kids and will also force them to teach youngsters to "love the party, nation, people and socialism."

A draft version of the proposed law, which was debated by the National People's Congress during its standing committee session, also encourages parents to set aside time for kids to rest up and exercise.

"There are many reasons for adolescents to misbehave, and the lack of inappropriate family education is the major cause," said Zang Tiewei, spokesperson of the Legislative Affairs Commission for the NPC.

They're also expected to instill children with a sense to "respect the elderly and care for the young, reported New York Post.

The country's Ministry of Education has recently chimed in on how many hours children should play video games, banning minors in August from online games during school days and capping weekend play at just three hours.

China's state-controlled media denounced online gaming at the time as "spiritual opium" that threatened an entire generation, said Miller.

( With inputs from ANI )

