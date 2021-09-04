China renews alert for rainstorms

Beijing, Sep 4 China's National Meteorological Centre on Saturday renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms in multiple regions of the country, calling for precautionary measures.

From 2 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday, downpours are expected in parts of Sichuan, Shaanxi, Hebei, Beijing, Shandong, Henan, Anhui and Jiangsu, with up to 160 mm of rainfall in certain areas, reports Xinhua news agency.

Some of these regions are likely to encounter over 60 mm of hourly precipitation accompanied by thunderstorms and gales, said the centre.

It has advised local authorities to take appropriate measures to prepare for rainstorms, and reminded drivers of possible road waterlogging.

China has a four-tier colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

