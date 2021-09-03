China will maintain their embassy in Kabul, says Taliban

Abdul Salam Hanafi, the deputy head of the Taliban political office in Qatar, held a telephonic conversation with Wu Jianghao, Deputy Foreign Minister of China and the latter informed that Bejing would maintain their embassy in Kabul, said Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen on Friday.

During the phone talk, both sides also discussed the situation in Afghanistan.

"Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Director, PO held a phone conversation with Wu Jianghao, Deputy Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China. Both sides discussed the ongoing situation of the country and future relations," Qatar-based spokesperson of Taliban Suhail Shaheen tweeted.

"The Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister said that they would maintain their embassy in Kabul, adding our relations would beef up as compared to the past. Afghanistan can play an important role in security and development of the region. China will also continue and increase its humanitarian assistance especially for the treatment of covid-19," Shaheen further tweeted.

The situation in Afghanistan has been deteriorating after the Taliban seized control of the war-ravaged country. On August 15, the Afghan government fell soon after President Ashraf Ghani left the country.

As the US forces exited Afghanistan on Tuesday, the Taliban has asked countries to reopen their embassies in Kabul that they had shut down soon after the outfit took control of the country, local media said.

The Taliban have called on countries, especially the US, to resume diplomatic relations with Afghanistan.

Afghanistan had 36 embassies of various nations in Kabul. And in return, the country had 71 embassies and general consulates in those countries. Many countries suspended their diplomatic presence in Afghanistan due to the recent turmoil.

( With inputs from ANI )

