China's military activities near Taiwan could risk 'miscalculation': Report

Amid the rising tensions in the Taiwan strait, security experts have warned that China's provocative military activities near Taiwan could result in "miscalculation."

Speaking at the conference in Taipei, American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk said, "In the Indo-Pacific region, America's effort to resolve and manage differences with the leadership of the People's Republic of [PRC] faces distinct challenges."

"The PRC's repressive actions in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, military adventurism in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea, discriminatory economic policies and economic coercion of our allies, as well as cyberattacks on the United States and many others all threaten the rules-based order," Oudkirk was quoted as saying by Taipei Times.

She further said China's increasingly aggressive behaviour is nowhere more evident than in relation to Taiwan, where it has continued to exert military, diplomatic and economic pressure.

"Continued efforts by Beijing to choke Taiwan's international space, pressure its friends and interfere in Taiwan's democratic system represent a threat to all democracies," she said.

Amid the deteriorating relations between Washington and Beijing, two US lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill earlier this week, which seeks to help Taiwan develop ties with other countries amid China's coercive actions designed to isolate the country.

The Promoting Ties with Taiwan Act, which was introduced this week aims to make it the policy of the U.S. government to use its diplomatic influence and reputation to help Taiwan expand connections with nations and partners around the world.

The draft "Promoting Ties with Taiwan Act," was introduced by Republican Michelle Fischbach and Democrat Scott Peters, Taiwan Focus reported.

Taiwan had split from China after the end of the civil war in 1949 and has since been governing independently. Beijing says that the island is a breakaway province, and considers any contacts between Taipei and other countries to be meddling in Chinese internal affairs.

The news introduced bill would require the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to develop a strategy to help Taiwan foster new bonds of friendship and trade connections around the world to prevent its isolation.

Peters said peace in the Taiwan Strait is an enduring security interest for the US, Taiwan, allies, and partners committed to a rules-based international order that promotes the prosperity and interests of all.

