China's unilateral attempts to alter status quo resulted in Galwan valley incident: MEA

India on Friday said that it was the "provocative behavior and unilateral attempts" of the Chinese side to alter the status quo in contravention of bilateral agreements that resulted in Galwan valley incident.

This statement was issued by External Affairs Ministry in response to the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson's comment that "Galwan valley incident took place because India violated all the treaties and agreements and encroached upon China's territory illegally".

Rejecting the statement made by China, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson said India's position with regard to developments last year along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh has been clear and consistent.

"It was the provocative behavior and unilateral attempts of the Chinese side to alter status quo in contravention of all our bilateral agreements that resulted in serious disturbance of peace and tranquility. This has also impacted the bilateral relations," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

"As emphasized by EAM in his meeting with Chinese FM earlier this month, it is our expectation that the Chinese side will work towards early resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols," the statement added.

Last week, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi had underlined that it was necessary to ensure progress in the resolution of remaining issues so as to restore peace and tranquillity along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh.

During the meeting on the sidelines of the 21st Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Dushanbe, both Ministers agreed that "military and diplomatic officials of both sides should meet again and continue their discussions to resolve the remaining issues (along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh) at the earliest."

The two ministers exchanged views on the current situation along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh as well as on global developments, read the Ministry of External Affairs release.

Jaishankar had noted that since their last meeting on July 14, the two sides had made some progress in the resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh and had completed the disengagement in the Gogra area. "However, there were still some outstanding issues that needed to be resolved," the release read.

Jaishankar had also recalled that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang had in their last meeting noted that the bilateral relations were at low ebb. Both sides had agreed that a prolongation of the existing situation was not in the interest of either side as it was impacting the relationship in a negative manner.

Jaishankar further underlined that it was necessary to ensure progress in the resolution of remaining issues so as to restore peace and tranquillity along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh noting that peace and tranquillity in the border areas have been an essential basis for progress in the bilateral relations.

( With inputs from ANI )

