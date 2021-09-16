Chinese national among 2 nabbed by SSB from Indo-Nepal border

Patna, Sep 16 A team of Sashastra Seema Bal nabbed two persons, including a Chinese national, from the India-Nepal border in Kishanganj district of Bihar.

The alleged Chinese national has been identified as Chojor Woser, who was accompanied by an Indian agent, Pema Bhutia, a native of Siliguri of West Bengal. Both of them were trying to cross over to Nepal illegally on Wednesday evening.

"We have spotted two persons with suspected activities at the Indo-Nepal border in the jurisdiction of Kodhobari police station of Kishanganj district. Subsequently, we zeroed-in and asked them to present documents. The alleged persons failed to produce necessary documents to cross the border," said an official of SSB.

"Initially, they were claiming to be Indian nationals. When we interrogated them briefly, they broke down. The Chinese national claimed that he does not have any documents. He has paid an amount to Pema Bhutia for helping him to cross the border," he said.

After the arrest, both were handed over to the police.

