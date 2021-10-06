Coldplay's new song with BTS 'My Universe' tops Billboard 'Hot 100'

'My Universe,' a collaboration song between K-Pop group BTS and the Britpop band Coldplay, has entered into the U.S. Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100,' and topped.

According to Billboard on the 4th, 'My Universe,' which was released on the 24th of last month, debuted as 'Hot Shot,' which refers to No.1 in the first week of its release, on the Hot 100 chart on October 9.

BTS achieved their sixth No.1 record on the 'Hot 100' chart with 'My Universe.'

Since BTS topped the Hot 100 chart for the first time as a Korean singer in September last year with 'Dynamite,' which was released in August of the same year, they succeeded to rank No.1 with other 6 songs, including 'Savage Love,' 'Life Goes On,' 'Butter,' 'Permission to Dance,' and 'My Universe' this time, in about a year and a month.

This is the shortest record since a year and two weeks made by the British rock band 'Beatles' between 1964 and 1966.

'My Universe' is a pre-release song of Coldplay's ninth full-length album 'Music of the Spears,' which will be released on October 15.

Due to the collaboration between the two superstar teams, the song became a hot topic even before the release. The track, sung by Coldplay and BTS in English and Korean, was written and composed by the two teams themselves. Famous Swedish pop artist Max Martin also participated in producing. (ANI/Global Economic)

( With inputs from ANI )

