Cop arrested for wife's murder in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, Aug 30 A local policeman was arrested on Monday for the murder of his wife in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Police said constable Muhammad Irfan Manhas and his mother were arrested for the murder of Irfan's wife, Shahnaz Akhtar, a school teacher.

"Shahnaz was strangled to death by Irfan and his wife. They dumped the body of the slain woman about 100 metres away from their residence in the Keri Gulatta village.

"The body was later recovered by police with visible injury marks. An FIR was registered and investigation was started.

"Evidence collected during the course of investigation revealed that Irfan had reached home around midnight on August 24. In the morning, Irfan left for Srinagar in a truck to give an impression that he had remained on duty during the occurrence of his wife's murder.

"He was posted in an IRP battalion in Srinagar. It was an organised crime and the criminals have tried to remove evidence. The blind murder has been solved by investigators who worked tirelessly to solve the case", police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor