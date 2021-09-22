Cop mistaken as militant shot by colleague in J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar, Sep 22 A policeman, mistaken for a militant, was killed by his colleague late last evening in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Police said Ajay Dhar, a resident of Langate Handwara in Kupwara district, tried to force entry into a temple after which his colleague mistook him as a militant and fired at him.

"He was shifted to hospital where attending doctors referred him to Srinagar for specialised treatment.

"He later succumbed to critical injuries," police said.

Reports said the policeman had headphones in his ears and despite loud calls by his colleague he did not respond which resulted in the guard at the temple firing at him.

"In an unfortunate incident last night one policeman posted at Handwara police station, Ajay Dhar succumbed to the bullet injury he got while trying to forcibly enter into the temple at midnight.

"The sentry assuming it an attack by ANEs (anti-national elements) opened fire", Sujit Kumar, DIG (North Kashmir) said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor